The Lakes Of Olentangy

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (one time)
limit: 2 pet limit per apartment
rent: $30/month for pets 0-50lbs, $40/month for pets 51-90lbs
restrictions: Combined weight must not exceed 90lbs. Please contact the leasing office regarding specific weight limits per floor. Breed restrictions apply: German Shepherds, Akitas, Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Bull Terrier and American Bulldog (or any mixed breeds of the above mentioned will not be permitted).