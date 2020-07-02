Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly clubhouse e-payments

DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WE HAVE SUSPENDED ALL FACE-TO-FACE TOURS OF THE COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME.



However, we would still love to show off our community by offering video tours. Future residents can submit applications and sign leases digitally as well. We value our residents, potential residents and associates, so we are taking extra precautions to assure that all parties remain safe and healthy. Contact us today to schedule your video tour!



The Lakes of Olentangy is an outstanding community of 282 one and two-bedroom gardens and two-bedroom townhomes. Ideally located off SR-23 in Columbus’ north quadrant, The Lakes of Olentangy is close to major thoroughfares, the most upscale shopping in the region, and many major business centers.