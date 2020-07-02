All apartments in Columbus
The Lakes Of Olentangy
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Lakes Of Olentangy

Open Now until 6pm
396 Summerwind Ln · (614) 957-7615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

396 Summerwind Ln, Columbus, OH 43035
Olentangy

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9192LL · Avail. Aug 6

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lakes Of Olentangy.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
e-payments
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WE HAVE SUSPENDED ALL FACE-TO-FACE TOURS OF THE COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME.

However, we would still love to show off our community by offering video tours. Future residents can submit applications and sign leases digitally as well. We value our residents, potential residents and associates, so we are taking extra precautions to assure that all parties remain safe and healthy. Contact us today to schedule your video tour!

The Lakes of Olentangy is an outstanding community of 282 one and two-bedroom gardens and two-bedroom townhomes. Ideally located off SR-23 in Columbus’ north quadrant, The Lakes of Olentangy is close to major thoroughfares, the most upscale shopping in the region, and many major business centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (one time)
limit: 2 pet limit per apartment
rent: $30/month for pets 0-50lbs, $40/month for pets 51-90lbs
restrictions: Combined weight must not exceed 90lbs. Please contact the leasing office regarding specific weight limits per floor. Breed restrictions apply: German Shepherds, Akitas, Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Bull Terrier and American Bulldog (or any mixed breeds of the above mentioned will not be permitted).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lakes Of Olentangy have any available units?
The Lakes Of Olentangy has a unit available for $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lakes Of Olentangy have?
Some of The Lakes Of Olentangy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lakes Of Olentangy currently offering any rent specials?
The Lakes Of Olentangy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lakes Of Olentangy pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lakes Of Olentangy is pet friendly.
Does The Lakes Of Olentangy offer parking?
Yes, The Lakes Of Olentangy offers parking.
Does The Lakes Of Olentangy have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Lakes Of Olentangy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lakes Of Olentangy have a pool?
Yes, The Lakes Of Olentangy has a pool.
Does The Lakes Of Olentangy have accessible units?
No, The Lakes Of Olentangy does not have accessible units.
Does The Lakes Of Olentangy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lakes Of Olentangy has units with dishwashers.
