Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage cats allowed elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse

An Edwards Urban Community



Introducing The Citizens Apartments, an Edwards Urban Community and the best in Downtown Columbus luxury living. This one-of-a-kind apartment community is adorned with incredible architectural details that speak to the history of the iconic downtown Columbus building, while breathtaking common areas, gorgeous interior finishes and modern on-site amenities provide the perfect atmosphere for hosting friends or just hanging out.



The Citizens Building truly has a rich history, dating back to 1917 when it was constructed at the bustling corner of Gay and High for The Citizens Savings and Trust Company. Many of the historic features—such as the original two-story bank hall, coffered ceiling entrance and several original bank vaults—have been restored, while the upper floors now house 63 brand new luxury apartments overlooking downtown Columbus.



