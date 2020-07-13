All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

The Charles at Riggins Run

5252 Riggins Run Rd · (614) 945-4440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH 43016

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5095-1D · Avail. Aug 13

$1,046

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 5098-3D · Avail. Sep 2

$1,046

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 5285-2G · Avail. now

$1,064

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5322-3L · Avail. Jul 24

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

Unit 5118-3M · Avail. Aug 27

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

Unit 5302-3B · Avail. now

$1,311

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Charles at Riggins Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Best Location! Best Resort-Style Amenities! Ultimate Living Experience. The Charles at Riggins Run is the newest apartment community in the Dublin, Ohio area. Located conveniently between Perimeter Loop and Tuttle Mall, The Charles at Riggins Run is accessible by both Avery Road and Wilcox Road. Enjoy the heated pool and the area's hottest pool deck with a poolside private cabana! Play 18 holes on your favorite course with our state-of-the-art onsite golf simulator! Challenge your friends to a game of pool or a climb on the area's biggest rock climbing wall, all located in our haute couture designed clubhouse. Join a class in our open studio fitness center or enjoy a cup of coffee at the coffee bar. All of this is yours when you make The Charles at Riggins Run, home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-19 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 One time fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease: Garages: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Charles at Riggins Run have any available units?
The Charles at Riggins Run has 29 units available starting at $1,046 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does The Charles at Riggins Run have?
Some of The Charles at Riggins Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Charles at Riggins Run currently offering any rent specials?
The Charles at Riggins Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Charles at Riggins Run pet-friendly?
Yes, The Charles at Riggins Run is pet friendly.
Does The Charles at Riggins Run offer parking?
Yes, The Charles at Riggins Run offers parking.
Does The Charles at Riggins Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Charles at Riggins Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Charles at Riggins Run have a pool?
Yes, The Charles at Riggins Run has a pool.
Does The Charles at Riggins Run have accessible units?
No, The Charles at Riggins Run does not have accessible units.
Does The Charles at Riggins Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Charles at Riggins Run has units with dishwashers.
