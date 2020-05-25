Amenities
The Abigail is an industrial loft-style apartment community nestled in downtown Columbus, Ohio. Featuring furnished and unfurnished studio, two and three-bedroom apartments, the Abigail is located right next door to Columbus College of Art & Design, within walking distance to Columbus State Community College, and right around the corner from Capital Law School and Franklin University. Residents enjoy a discounted membership to Shape Fitness, in-unit washer and dryer, secure key-fob entry, and our new addition of free wi-fi and cable. The Abigail strives to be an authentic environment, supportive and open to all pursuits and lifestyles. Whether youre an up-and-coming artist at CCAD, a nurse at Grant Hospital, or an accounting student at Columbus State Community College, we welcome you to live and grow here! The Abigail boasts a Walk Score of 89 walk to great nightlife, and tons of restaurants and places to hang out with friends. Stop in for a tour or take our virtual tour online today!