Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Abigail

369 E Gay St · (614) 364-4892
Location

369 E Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308B · Avail. now

$685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 310B · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 603B · Avail. now

$770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Abigail.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
elevator
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
lobby
online portal
The Abigail is an industrial loft-style apartment community nestled in downtown Columbus, Ohio. Featuring furnished and unfurnished studio, two and three-bedroom apartments, the Abigail is located right next door to Columbus College of Art & Design, within walking distance to Columbus State Community College, and right around the corner from Capital Law School and Franklin University. Residents enjoy a discounted membership to Shape Fitness, in-unit washer and dryer, secure key-fob entry, and our new addition of free wi-fi and cable. The Abigail strives to be an authentic environment, supportive and open to all pursuits and lifestyles. Whether youre an up-and-coming artist at CCAD, a nurse at Grant Hospital, or an accounting student at Columbus State Community College, we welcome you to live and grow here! The Abigail boasts a Walk Score of 89 walk to great nightlife, and tons of restaurants and places to hang out with friends. Stop in for a tour or take our virtual tour online today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Deposit: $99.00
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Abigail have any available units?
The Abigail has 3 units available starting at $685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does The Abigail have?
Some of The Abigail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Abigail currently offering any rent specials?
The Abigail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Abigail pet-friendly?
Yes, The Abigail is pet friendly.
Does The Abigail offer parking?
Yes, The Abigail offers parking.
Does The Abigail have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Abigail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Abigail have a pool?
No, The Abigail does not have a pool.
Does The Abigail have accessible units?
No, The Abigail does not have accessible units.
Does The Abigail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Abigail has units with dishwashers.
