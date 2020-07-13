Sky View Townhomes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors range w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments green community guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Skyview Townhomes are in view of the city of Columbus! Only a 15-minute drive to The Ohio State University and next to John Glenn Columbus International Airport, these utilities-included one-, two-, three-, and even five-bedroom townhomes offer community amenities such as a fitness center, children’s play area, and a clubhouse for residents to mingle and relax. When wanting to venture out into Columbus, Skyview Townhomes are next to public transportation, parks, shopping, and family entertainment. Looking for a spacious, centrally-located place to call home? Put Skyview Townhomes on your horizon!We are located one mile from Parson's Avenue, Columbus Metropolitan Library, Dollar Tree, CVS, Kroger, and the Vasser Village Columbus Glass District, and the German Village. The Police and Recreational Center are located next door as well.