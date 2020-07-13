Sky View Townhomes.

Amenities
Skyview Townhomes are in view of the city of Columbus! Only a 15-minute drive to The Ohio State University and next to John Glenn Columbus International Airport, these utilities-included one-, two-, three-, and even five-bedroom townhomes offer community amenities such as a fitness center, children’s play area, and a clubhouse for residents to mingle and relax. When wanting to venture out into Columbus, Skyview Townhomes are next to public transportation, parks, shopping, and family entertainment. Looking for a spacious, centrally-located place to call home? Put Skyview Townhomes on your horizon!We are located one mile from Parson's Avenue, Columbus Metropolitan Library, Dollar Tree, CVS, Kroger, and the Vasser Village Columbus Glass District, and the German Village. The Police and Recreational Center are located next door as well.