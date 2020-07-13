All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
Sky View Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Sky View Townhomes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Sky View Townhomes

Open Now until 6pm
1755 S 20th St · (334) 513-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1755 S 20th St, Columbus, OH 43207
Vasser Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 683B · Avail. Aug 23

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 1765B · Avail. Aug 23

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 690C · Avail. Aug 16

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 685H · Avail. Jul 31

$846

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 684J · Avail. Sep 1

$846

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 674J · Avail. Aug 15

$846

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sky View Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
green community
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Skyview Townhomes are in view of the city of Columbus! Only a 15-minute drive to The Ohio State University and next to John Glenn Columbus International Airport, these utilities-included one-, two-, three-, and even five-bedroom townhomes offer community amenities such as a fitness center, children’s play area, and a clubhouse for residents to mingle and relax. When wanting to venture out into Columbus, Skyview Townhomes are next to public transportation, parks, shopping, and family entertainment. Looking for a spacious, centrally-located place to call home? Put Skyview Townhomes on your horizon!We are located one mile from Parson's Avenue, Columbus Metropolitan Library, Dollar Tree, CVS, Kroger, and the Vasser Village Columbus Glass District, and the German Village. The Police and Recreational Center are located next door as well.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25/ Applicant
Deposit: $0- Half Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee, $100 Hold Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Spectrum Basic cable is included in the living room and every bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets per townhome
rent: No Pet Rent
restrictions: Breed restrictions are: German Shepard’s, Pitbull’s, Rottweilers and any mix of canine with any of the restricted breeds listed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: There is a 5x10 storage on the patio.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sky View Townhomes have any available units?
Sky View Townhomes has 6 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Sky View Townhomes have?
Some of Sky View Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sky View Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Sky View Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sky View Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Sky View Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Sky View Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Sky View Townhomes offers parking.
Does Sky View Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sky View Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sky View Townhomes have a pool?
No, Sky View Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Sky View Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Sky View Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Sky View Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Sky View Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing