Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking pool e-payments garage sauna tennis court yoga bbq/grill coffee bar internet access package receiving

BIG SPACES...SMALL TOWN FEEL ON THE CUSP OF COLUMBUS AND DUBLIN.



Looking for space and comfort? A place that feels like home? At Saw Mill Village Apartments, you'll find just that plus a little more. Your apartment? Open for the open-minded with crisp white cabinets, hardwood-style flooring, fireplace, and room to stretch out. Your outdoor space? A calm lake with serene walking path to wind down at the end of the day.



Settle in with two pools (one indoors for those chilly Columbus days), an expansive clubhouse and a fully stocked fitness center to propel you toward your goals. Step out to new energy with Sawmill road outside your door offering modern must haves, and downtown Columbus and Ohio State minutes away.



Welcome to Saw Mill Village: desirable Columbus apartments with expansive living spaces, ideal location...a community that just feels like home.