Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Your home should be your oasis, a little bit of peace in the turbulence of modern life. Sanctuary Village offers one and two bedroom apartments that provide just that. With upgraded finishes available, every spacious floor plan allows you to make the apartment into a true home. Luxury services like doorstep recycling cap off the list of reasons why you'll never want to leave.



Located in the historic suburb of Worthington, Sanctuary Village is exactly where you want to be. Shopping, restaurants, gyms, and more are all around the corner from this friendly neighborhood.



Your little piece of paradise awaits. Contact our leasing team today to secure your apartment!