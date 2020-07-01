Ridgewood (OH).

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant - $100 Hold Fee at time of application
Deposit: $250 up to one months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Limit of two pets per household, 90LBS combined weight limit, breed restrictions - no Rottweilers, Akitas, Pit Bulls, Chows, Dobermans, American Staffordshire Terriers, or any mix of these breeds are permitted on property at any time.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking available within community and on street.
Storage Details: Attic space inside of apartment