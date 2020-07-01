All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Ridgewood (OH)

3616 Hogans Run Road · (947) 777-0740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3616 Hogans Run Road, Columbus, OH 43221
Highpoint-Glen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgewood (OH).

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Columbus, Ridgewood Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Ridgewood Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Columbus.

Columbus boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Ridgewood Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Columbus has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Ridgewood Apartments!

Our respons

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant - $100 Hold Fee at time of application
Deposit: $250 up to one months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Limit of two pets per household, 90LBS combined weight limit, breed restrictions - no Rottweilers, Akitas, Pit Bulls, Chows, Dobermans, American Staffordshire Terriers, or any mix of these breeds are permitted on property at any time.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking available within community and on street.
Storage Details: Attic space inside of apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ridgewood (OH) have any available units?
Ridgewood (OH) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Ridgewood (OH) have?
Some of Ridgewood (OH)'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgewood (OH) currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgewood (OH) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridgewood (OH) pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgewood (OH) is pet friendly.
Does Ridgewood (OH) offer parking?
Yes, Ridgewood (OH) offers parking.
Does Ridgewood (OH) have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ridgewood (OH) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgewood (OH) have a pool?
No, Ridgewood (OH) does not have a pool.
Does Ridgewood (OH) have accessible units?
Yes, Ridgewood (OH) has accessible units.
Does Ridgewood (OH) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridgewood (OH) has units with dishwashers.

