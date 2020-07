Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.



You will love living at The Reserve at Sharon Woods! We offer spacious one bedroom apartment homes as well as two and three bedroom townhomes.



Enjoy the outdoors by taking a stroll around our peaceful community or relaxing by our sparkling swimming pool. If you are in the mood for a workout, you can utilize our fitness center or hit some balls on our tennis court. At day's end, you can visit the local shops and restaurants that are only minutes away.



The Reserve at Sharon Woods has plenty to offer! Call us to schedule your private tour today!