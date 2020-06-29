Reserve at Parkwick

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly internet access

We are located in the west side of Columbus, just minutes away from Fiesta Mariachi, Japanese Steakhouse, and so many more delicious restaurants.



We offer 1- & 2-bedroom apartments, we want to maximize the apartment amenities at a great price!



All of our apartments are equipped with energy efficient appliances, washer/dryer connections, and central air. They also have cozy breakfast bars that will surely serve great for a buffet style dinner in these upcoming holiday months or fun get together.