Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Parkwick.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
internet access
We are located in the west side of Columbus, just minutes away from Fiesta Mariachi, Japanese Steakhouse, and so many more delicious restaurants.
We offer 1- & 2-bedroom apartments, we want to maximize the apartment amenities at a great price!
All of our apartments are equipped with energy efficient appliances, washer/dryer connections, and central air. They also have cozy breakfast bars that will surely serve great for a buffet style dinner in these upcoming holiday months or fun get together.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $18 (for a limited time)
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee, plus deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $25
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pet Interview required
Parking Details: Garage parking $50.
Storage Details: Storage facility available $50 monthly
