Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Reserve at Parkwick

4711 Bay Run Drive · (614) 745-8571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4711 Bay Run Drive, Columbus, OH 43228
Riverbend

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-1450 · Avail. now

$846

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 12-1414 · Avail. now

$846

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 06-4594M · Avail. now

$846

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Parkwick.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
internet access
We are located in the west side of Columbus, just minutes away from Fiesta Mariachi, Japanese Steakhouse, and so many more delicious restaurants.

We offer 1- & 2-bedroom apartments, we want to maximize the apartment amenities at a great price!

All of our apartments are equipped with energy efficient appliances, washer/dryer connections, and central air. They also have cozy breakfast bars that will surely serve great for a buffet style dinner in these upcoming holiday months or fun get together.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $18 (for a limited time)
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee, plus deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $25
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pet Interview required
Parking Details: Garage parking $50.
Storage Details: Storage facility available $50 monthly

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Parkwick have any available units?
Reserve at Parkwick has 22 units available starting at $846 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Reserve at Parkwick have?
Some of Reserve at Parkwick's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Parkwick currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Parkwick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Parkwick pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Parkwick is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Parkwick offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Parkwick offers parking.
Does Reserve at Parkwick have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reserve at Parkwick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Parkwick have a pool?
No, Reserve at Parkwick does not have a pool.
Does Reserve at Parkwick have accessible units?
No, Reserve at Parkwick does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve at Parkwick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Parkwick has units with dishwashers.
