Columbus, OH
Ravine Bluff
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Ravine Bluff

5454 Ponderosa Dr · (703) 634-9973
Location

5454 Ponderosa Dr, Columbus, OH 43231
Northern Woods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5492 · Avail. Sep 26

$719

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 5426 · Avail. Aug 29

$749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 5427 · Avail. Sep 11

$749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ravine Bluff.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Finding an affordable apartment home that offers comfort and value is important, and you'll find that Ravine Bluff Apartments is the perfect choice. Our 2 bedroom garden and townhome apartments are spacious with neutral decor throughout, wall-to-wall carpeting, and fully appointed kitchens boasting beautiful cabinets, ample storage spaces and closets, and tiled kitchens and baths. Our wooded ravine views and beautiful landscaping will add to your enjoyment and are just two of the features our community has to offer. We offer an on-site laundry facility, central heating and cooling, picnic areas to enjoy the outdoors, mailboxes at your door, a pet walk with an open area, and a no worries automated rental payment program for convenient living. We offer an excellent location that puts you close to shopping, dining, and various options for entertainment and recreation. Spend the day at the Columbus Square Shopping Center, or visit one of the many nearby eateries such as; Fujiyama Steak House of Japan, Fiesta Jalisco, or Borgata Pizza Caf. Our apartments are also close to 270 and other major roadways so getting around has never been easier. Let us help you find the perfect fit by contacting us today and setting up an appointment for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Starting deposit $199.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ravine Bluff have any available units?
Ravine Bluff has 12 units available starting at $719 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Ravine Bluff have?
Some of Ravine Bluff's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ravine Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
Ravine Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ravine Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, Ravine Bluff is pet friendly.
Does Ravine Bluff offer parking?
Yes, Ravine Bluff offers parking.
Does Ravine Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ravine Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ravine Bluff have a pool?
No, Ravine Bluff does not have a pool.
Does Ravine Bluff have accessible units?
Yes, Ravine Bluff has accessible units.
Does Ravine Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ravine Bluff has units with dishwashers.
