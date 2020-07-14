Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center online portal package receiving trash valet

Finding an affordable apartment home that offers comfort and value is important, and you'll find that Ravine Bluff Apartments is the perfect choice. Our 2 bedroom garden and townhome apartments are spacious with neutral decor throughout, wall-to-wall carpeting, and fully appointed kitchens boasting beautiful cabinets, ample storage spaces and closets, and tiled kitchens and baths. Our wooded ravine views and beautiful landscaping will add to your enjoyment and are just two of the features our community has to offer. We offer an on-site laundry facility, central heating and cooling, picnic areas to enjoy the outdoors, mailboxes at your door, a pet walk with an open area, and a no worries automated rental payment program for convenient living. We offer an excellent location that puts you close to shopping, dining, and various options for entertainment and recreation. Spend the day at the Columbus Square Shopping Center, or visit one of the many nearby eateries such as; Fujiyama Steak House of Japan, Fiesta Jalisco, or Borgata Pizza Caf. Our apartments are also close to 270 and other major roadways so getting around has never been easier. Let us help you find the perfect fit by contacting us today and setting up an appointment for a tour!