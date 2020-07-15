All apartments in Columbus
Polaris Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Polaris Place

8901 Antares Park Dr · (614) 333-0807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8901 Antares Park Dr, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 938AP · Avail. Sep 19

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 8918APD · Avail. Aug 23

$1,091

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1055CAP · Avail. Sep 7

$1,081

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 1056EAP · Avail. Aug 29

$1,081

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 1034DED · Avail. now

$1,081

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Polaris Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
media room
smoke-free community
Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to boot. The one and two bedroom apartments are set back from the main thoroughfare of Polaris Parkway, with tree-lined streets and a wooded walking path to add some tranquility to the liveliness. Your apartment will be equipped with features like stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and soaring nine foot ceilings.

The community features incredible amenities, like a massive pool deck overlooking the pond and a tanning bed for those cloudier days. Enjoy a 24 hour fitness center onsite, as well as billiards and a community room in the clubhouse - the perfect place to make new friends! Your furry friend will love it here, too, since we're pet friendly with a huge bark park on the grounds.

Living in luxury is within reach at Polaris Pl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $400
limit: 2 allowed
rent: $35 per pet/ per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2 allowed
rent: $35 per pet/ per month
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Polaris Place have any available units?
Polaris Place has 10 units available starting at $1,028 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Polaris Place have?
Some of Polaris Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Polaris Place currently offering any rent specials?
Polaris Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Polaris Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Polaris Place is pet friendly.
Does Polaris Place offer parking?
Yes, Polaris Place offers parking.
Does Polaris Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Polaris Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Polaris Place have a pool?
Yes, Polaris Place has a pool.
Does Polaris Place have accessible units?
Yes, Polaris Place has accessible units.
Does Polaris Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Polaris Place has units with dishwashers.
