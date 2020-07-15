Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage ice maker microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance coffee bar media room smoke-free community

Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to boot. The one and two bedroom apartments are set back from the main thoroughfare of Polaris Parkway, with tree-lined streets and a wooded walking path to add some tranquility to the liveliness. Your apartment will be equipped with features like stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and soaring nine foot ceilings.



The community features incredible amenities, like a massive pool deck overlooking the pond and a tanning bed for those cloudier days. Enjoy a 24 hour fitness center onsite, as well as billiards and a community room in the clubhouse - the perfect place to make new friends! Your furry friend will love it here, too, since we're pet friendly with a huge bark park on the grounds.



Living in luxury is within reach at Polaris Pl