Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northwoods Apartments.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
basketball court
business center
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Seeking to rent luxury Worthington Apartments close to Downtown Worthington? If you seek the tranquility of a naturally wooded location, but want to be close to all the conveniences the Columbus-Worthington area has to offer, then Northwoods Worthington Apartments in Columbus is the ideal place to call home. Located just north of Worthington and inside the prestigious Worthington City School District an Excellent rated Ohio school district Northwoods Worthington Apartments offer nine distinct and professionally designed 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans.
Nitty Gritty
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Northwoods Apartments have any available units?
Northwoods Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $799 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $899. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Northwoods Apartments have?
Some of Northwoods Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northwoods Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Northwoods Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northwoods Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Northwoods Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Northwoods Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Northwoods Apartments offers parking.
Does Northwoods Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northwoods Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northwoods Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Northwoods Apartments has a pool.
Does Northwoods Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Northwoods Apartments has accessible units.
Does Northwoods Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northwoods Apartments has units with dishwashers.