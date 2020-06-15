Northwoods Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry carpet fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court accessible garage 24hr maintenance basketball court business center cc payments dog park e-payments hot tub internet access tennis court

Seeking to rent luxury Worthington Apartments close to Downtown Worthington? If you seek the tranquility of a naturally wooded location, but want to be close to all the conveniences the Columbus-Worthington area has to offer, then Northwoods Worthington Apartments in Columbus is the ideal place to call home. Located just north of Worthington and inside the prestigious Worthington City School District an Excellent rated Ohio school district Northwoods Worthington Apartments offer nine distinct and professionally designed 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans.