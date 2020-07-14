All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
Meadowood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Meadowood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Meadowood

1248 Warble Drive · (614) 957-2697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1248 Warble Drive, Columbus, OH 43204
Scioto Woods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadowood.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
24hr maintenance
Meadowood Apartments provides an attractive living community with amenities you want, at a price you'll love. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed to give you the lifestyle you deserve.

With features like private entry and patio, large closets, on-site laundry, and a pet friendly policy; we are sure you will enjoy the conveniences of living at Meadowood Apartments.

Located in Columbus OH, Meadwood Apartments gives you access to some of the great places that Columbus has to offer. The city of Columbus boasts great shopping, dining, grocery, medical, religious, and cultural options.

If you have found your home at Meadowood Apartments, please contact us. Our staff is ready and willing to answer any questions you may have, or to schedule a private tour! Thank you for choosing Meadowood Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. 1 spaces in open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Meadowood have any available units?
Meadowood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Meadowood have?
Some of Meadowood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadowood currently offering any rent specials?
Meadowood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadowood pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadowood is pet friendly.
Does Meadowood offer parking?
Yes, Meadowood offers parking.
Does Meadowood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Meadowood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadowood have a pool?
No, Meadowood does not have a pool.
Does Meadowood have accessible units?
No, Meadowood does not have accessible units.
Does Meadowood have units with dishwashers?
No, Meadowood does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing