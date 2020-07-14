Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance

Meadowood Apartments provides an attractive living community with amenities you want, at a price you'll love. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed to give you the lifestyle you deserve.



With features like private entry and patio, large closets, on-site laundry, and a pet friendly policy; we are sure you will enjoy the conveniences of living at Meadowood Apartments.



Located in Columbus OH, Meadwood Apartments gives you access to some of the great places that Columbus has to offer. The city of Columbus boasts great shopping, dining, grocery, medical, religious, and cultural options.



If you have found your home at Meadowood Apartments, please contact us. Our staff is ready and willing to answer any questions you may have, or to schedule a private tour! Thank you for choosing Meadowood Apartments.