Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access pool table

The Lofts at Norton Crossing is a brand-new apartment community anchoring the Norton Crossing development in the east side neighborhood of Whitehall in Columbus, OH. We are located less than 10 miles from John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Downtown, Defense Supply Center Columbus, and Mount Carmel Hospital. Our modern 1 and 2-bedroom apartments for rent feature sophisticated finishes, wood-style plank flooring, granite countertops, modern appliance package, and other luxurious touches throughout the living space. Residents will come home to a clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center, free tanning, a business center with printer, and so much more! Our residents can also relax by the resort-style pool, visit our on-site restaurant, or enjoy the many walkable shopping and dining options in the vibrant area. The Norton Crossing redevelopment is a vital next step in the revitalization of the Broad Street and Hamilton Road gateway into Whitehall.