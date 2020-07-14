All apartments in Columbus
Lofts at Norton Crossing

4657 E Broad Street · (614) 697-2798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4657 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43213

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101-210 · Avail. Jul 18

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 103-217 · Avail. Sep 26

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 104-217 · Avail. Sep 26

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 258+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101-200 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Unit 103-118 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 104-118 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

See 51+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofts at Norton Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
pool table
The Lofts at Norton Crossing is a brand-new apartment community anchoring the Norton Crossing development in the east side neighborhood of Whitehall in Columbus, OH. We are located less than 10 miles from John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Downtown, Defense Supply Center Columbus, and Mount Carmel Hospital. Our modern 1 and 2-bedroom apartments for rent feature sophisticated finishes, wood-style plank flooring, granite countertops, modern appliance package, and other luxurious touches throughout the living space. Residents will come home to a clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center, free tanning, a business center with printer, and so much more! Our residents can also relax by the resort-style pool, visit our on-site restaurant, or enjoy the many walkable shopping and dining options in the vibrant area. The Norton Crossing redevelopment is a vital next step in the revitalization of the Broad Street and Hamilton Road gateway into Whitehall.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-1 Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Property Liability Waiver: $14/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lofts at Norton Crossing have any available units?
Lofts at Norton Crossing has 315 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Lofts at Norton Crossing have?
Some of Lofts at Norton Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofts at Norton Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Lofts at Norton Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lofts at Norton Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofts at Norton Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Lofts at Norton Crossing offer parking?
No, Lofts at Norton Crossing does not offer parking.
Does Lofts at Norton Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lofts at Norton Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofts at Norton Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Lofts at Norton Crossing has a pool.
Does Lofts at Norton Crossing have accessible units?
No, Lofts at Norton Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Lofts at Norton Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, Lofts at Norton Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.

