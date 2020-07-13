All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Lindendale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Lindendale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Lindendale

3554 Lindendale Drive · (925) 357-9642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3554 Lindendale Drive, Columbus, OH 43204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0839 · Avail. Aug 10

$785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lindendale.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
Lindendale Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Columbus, Lindendale Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Lindendale Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Columbus.

Columbus boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Lindendale Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Columbus has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Lindendale Apartments!

Our re

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 to 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee, $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lindendale have any available units?
Lindendale has a unit available for $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Lindendale have?
Some of Lindendale's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lindendale currently offering any rent specials?
Lindendale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lindendale pet-friendly?
Yes, Lindendale is pet friendly.
Does Lindendale offer parking?
Yes, Lindendale offers parking.
Does Lindendale have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lindendale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lindendale have a pool?
No, Lindendale does not have a pool.
Does Lindendale have accessible units?
No, Lindendale does not have accessible units.
Does Lindendale have units with dishwashers?
No, Lindendale does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lindendale?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity