Amenities

google fiber hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking gym 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments google fiber key fob access online portal

Located in Downtown Columbus and right next door to the Columbus Metropolitan Library, Library Park Apartments, a Pizzuti Development, delivers a prime locale near I-670/I-70, along with a variety of fully renovated studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in Columbus, OH.



Equal parts trendy and tranquil, Library Park Apartments is centrally located in the Discover District, and near the Columbus Museum of Art. Residents will love being close to major employers and having quick access to the area’s best retail, dining, and entertainment. Indulge in the best breakfast and brunch at Fox and the Snow or at Katzinger’s Deli in German Village, enjoy an evening on the town at The Walrus or The Pearl in Short North, and satisfy late-night cravings at Mikey’s Late-Night Slice or Dirty Franks.



Library Park Apartments provides posh, big city benefits and an artistic, neighborhood-like atmosphere. Situated next to the stunning Topiary Park and Topiary Garden, this community’s locale invites residents to take a deep breath, relax, and enjoy the ambiance. Known for being a “walkers paradise,” the area is extremely pedestrian and pet-friendly and is just across the street from the nearest COGO Bike Share.