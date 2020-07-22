All apartments in Columbus
Library Park

383 Oak Street · (614) 957-7564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Up to Two-Months Free! Call Today for Details!
Location

383 Oak Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 30 · Avail. Aug 15

$845

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 08 · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

See 52+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

See 56+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. Oct 15

$2,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. Oct 15

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Library Park.

Amenities

google fiber
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
google fiber
key fob access
online portal
Located in Downtown Columbus and right next door to the Columbus Metropolitan Library, Library Park Apartments, a Pizzuti Development, delivers a prime locale near I-670/I-70, along with a variety of fully renovated studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in Columbus, OH.

Equal parts trendy and tranquil, Library Park Apartments is centrally located in the Discover District, and near the Columbus Museum of Art. Residents will love being close to major employers and having quick access to the area’s best retail, dining, and entertainment. Indulge in the best breakfast and brunch at Fox and the Snow or at Katzinger’s Deli in German Village, enjoy an evening on the town at The Walrus or The Pearl in Short North, and satisfy late-night cravings at Mikey’s Late-Night Slice or Dirty Franks.

Library Park Apartments provides posh, big city benefits and an artistic, neighborhood-like atmosphere. Situated next to the stunning Topiary Park and Topiary Garden, this community’s locale invites residents to take a deep breath, relax, and enjoy the ambiance. Known for being a “walkers paradise,” the area is extremely pedestrian and pet-friendly and is just across the street from the nearest COGO Bike Share.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Library Park have any available units?
Library Park has 125 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Library Park have?
Some of Library Park's amenities include google fiber, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Library Park currently offering any rent specials?
Library Park is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Up to Two-Months Free! Call Today for Details!
Is Library Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Library Park is pet friendly.
Does Library Park offer parking?
Yes, Library Park offers parking.
Does Library Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Library Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Library Park have a pool?
No, Library Park does not have a pool.
Does Library Park have accessible units?
Yes, Library Park has accessible units.
Does Library Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Library Park has units with dishwashers.
