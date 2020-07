Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry pool table 24hr maintenance internet access media room package receiving parking 24hr laundry clubhouse concierge conference room dog park e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal

Latitude Five25 lies in downtown Columbus, Ohio close to Ohio State University, local shops, dining, and entertainment. The pet-friendly high rise community offers a wide range of amenities such as basic cable package, community-wide Wi-Fi, 24-hour maintenance and security, billiards room, basketball court, and fitness center. The utilities-included one- and two-bedroom units have private patios, walk-in closets, and open floor plans. Latitude Five25 is the affordable, amenity-filled city living you have been craving!We are located near the King Lincoln District, Fort Hayes Metropolitan Center, and Franklin University.