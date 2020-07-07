LaGrande Jatte

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry cc payments courtyard e-payments smoke-free community

Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, La Grande Jatte residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks. This classic, mid-century walk-up apartment building is in the heart of Columbus up-and-coming Discovery District. La Grande Jatte s locale is ideal for students, young professionals and empty-nesters who want to live near the citys thriving arts and cultural scenes.



La Grande Jattes spacious one-bedroom floorplans are open and bright with abundant storage space. Renovated Art Deco interiors reflect the historic neighborhoods aesthetic. Gorgeous hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, bookshelves, hand-crafted ceramic-tiled bathrooms and dine-in kitchens complement La Grande Jattes Topiary Garden and Downtown views.