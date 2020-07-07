All apartments in Columbus
LaGrande Jatte
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

LaGrande Jatte

441 East Town Street · (614) 368-0283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

441 East Town Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 7

$870

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$870

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 7

$870

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from LaGrande Jatte.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
smoke-free community
Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, La Grande Jatte residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks. This classic, mid-century walk-up apartment building is in the heart of Columbus up-and-coming Discovery District. La Grande Jatte s locale is ideal for students, young professionals and empty-nesters who want to live near the citys thriving arts and cultural scenes.\n\nLa Grande Jattes spacious one-bedroom floorplans are open and bright with abundant storage space. Renovated Art Deco interiors reflect the historic neighborhoods aesthetic. Gorgeous hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, bookshelves, hand-crafted ceramic-tiled bathrooms and dine-in kitchens complement La Grande Jattes Topiary Garden and Downtown views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant, $100 Admin Fee
Deposit: $300+
Additional: $65 Flat monthly rate gas, water, heat, trash & sewer
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Surface $50, Garage $75.
Storage Details: Storage Units $25 per space

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LaGrande Jatte have any available units?
LaGrande Jatte has 3 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does LaGrande Jatte have?
Some of LaGrande Jatte's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LaGrande Jatte currently offering any rent specials?
LaGrande Jatte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LaGrande Jatte pet-friendly?
Yes, LaGrande Jatte is pet friendly.
Does LaGrande Jatte offer parking?
Yes, LaGrande Jatte offers parking.
Does LaGrande Jatte have units with washers and dryers?
No, LaGrande Jatte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LaGrande Jatte have a pool?
No, LaGrande Jatte does not have a pool.
Does LaGrande Jatte have accessible units?
No, LaGrande Jatte does not have accessible units.
Does LaGrande Jatte have units with dishwashers?
No, LaGrande Jatte does not have units with dishwashers.
