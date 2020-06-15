All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Karl Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Karl Plaza
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

Karl Plaza

3988 Karl Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3988 Karl Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Karl Plaza Apartments - Property Id: 308948

Come view an astonishing property located on Karl Road. This residence is one of a kind, which includes the heat up to $25! Karl Plaza has many great amenities such as secured entrance, onsite management, abundant parking, spacious apartments, and air conditioning as well. This location is nearby to Easton Town Center, which is one of the best shopping malls in America. Karl Plaza is a must see when seeking an apartment on the north side of Columbus.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308948
Property Id 308948

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5890268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Karl Plaza have any available units?
Karl Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Karl Plaza have?
Some of Karl Plaza's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Karl Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Karl Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Karl Plaza pet-friendly?
No, Karl Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does Karl Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Karl Plaza offers parking.
Does Karl Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Karl Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Karl Plaza have a pool?
No, Karl Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Karl Plaza have accessible units?
No, Karl Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Karl Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, Karl Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing