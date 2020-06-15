Amenities
Karl Plaza Apartments - Property Id: 308948
Come view an astonishing property located on Karl Road. This residence is one of a kind, which includes the heat up to $25! Karl Plaza has many great amenities such as secured entrance, onsite management, abundant parking, spacious apartments, and air conditioning as well. This location is nearby to Easton Town Center, which is one of the best shopping malls in America. Karl Plaza is a must see when seeking an apartment on the north side of Columbus.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308948
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5890268)