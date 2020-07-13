Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center courtyard on-site laundry playground bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse dog park internet access

This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.



You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes. Inside, you’ll appreciate upgraded kitchens with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, under-mount stainless steel sinks and efficient appliances. The brushed nickel finishes throughout the apartments and townhomes display a fresh and modern look. At day's end, you can take in the views of our lush, green courtyard from the comfort of your private patio or balcony.



Why look any further? Hidden Creek is the perfect spot for you to call home. Call today to schedule a private tour!



Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available

- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes

- FaceTime/Skype Tours

- Apply & Sign Online