Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Hidden Creek

4800 Hall Rd · (614) 698-1643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH 43228
National Pike Little Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit TN4822B · Avail. Aug 15

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit BW4785 · Avail. Sep 8

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit BW4778 · Avail. Aug 7

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit TW1018 · Avail. Sep 7

$715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit TN4799 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit TN4846F · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
dog park
internet access
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes. Inside, you’ll appreciate upgraded kitchens with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, under-mount stainless steel sinks and efficient appliances. The brushed nickel finishes throughout the apartments and townhomes display a fresh and modern look. At day's end, you can take in the views of our lush, green courtyard from the comfort of your private patio or balcony.

Why look any further? Hidden Creek is the perfect spot for you to call home. Call today to schedule a private tour!

Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available
- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes
- FaceTime/Skype Tours
- Apply & Sign Online

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs, Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 space provided.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hidden Creek have any available units?
Hidden Creek has 6 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Creek have?
Some of Hidden Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Creek is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Creek offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Creek offers parking.
Does Hidden Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Creek have a pool?
No, Hidden Creek does not have a pool.
Does Hidden Creek have accessible units?
No, Hidden Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Creek has units with dishwashers.

