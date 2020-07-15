Amenities
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path. We offer 1-bedroom garden flats as well as 2-bedroom townhomes for rent with washer/dryer hookups, spacious bedrooms, ample closet space, patios/balconies, wood-burning fireplaces, and available garages. As a pet friendly community, Hidden Acres East is the perfect place for you and your pets to call home. Contact us today to schedule a tour of your new home!