Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Hidden Acres East

1359 Yorkland Rd · (614) 810-8727
Location

1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH 43232
Livingston - McNaughten

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit MA1278 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit SB1262 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit KD5798 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit MA1299 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Acres East.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path. We offer 1-bedroom garden flats as well as 2-bedroom townhomes for rent with washer/dryer hookups, spacious bedrooms, ample closet space, patios/balconies, wood-burning fireplaces, and available garages. As a pet friendly community, Hidden Acres East is the perfect place for you and your pets to call home. Contact us today to schedule a tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 one-time nonrefundable
fee: $150 refundable
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Acres East have any available units?
Hidden Acres East has 4 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Acres East have?
Some of Hidden Acres East's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Acres East currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Acres East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Acres East pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Acres East is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Acres East offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Acres East offers parking.
Does Hidden Acres East have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hidden Acres East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Acres East have a pool?
No, Hidden Acres East does not have a pool.
Does Hidden Acres East have accessible units?
No, Hidden Acres East does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Acres East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Acres East has units with dishwashers.
