All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Heritage Apartments in Grandview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:42 AM

Heritage Apartments in Grandview

1361 Presidential Dr · (614) 953-5985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Tri-Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1361 Presidential Dr, Columbus, OH 43212
Tri-Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 133221 · Avail. now

$701

Studio · 1 Bath · 325 sqft

Unit 131221 · Avail. now

$701

Studio · 1 Bath · 325 sqft

Unit 185307 · Avail. Aug 14

$701

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

See 8+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1825B2 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Unit 1825A2 · Avail. Aug 7

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Unit 1811A2 · Avail. Aug 14

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

See 67+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1347C · Avail. Aug 7

$968

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 1543B6 · Avail. now

$1,107

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1535A1 · Avail. now

$1,107

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 43+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1370 · Avail. now

$1,338

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 1574 · Avail. now

$1,291

3 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 1570 · Avail. now

$1,291

3 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Apartments in Grandview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
on-site laundry
dog park
fire pit
lobby
online portal
Standing out among premier Grandview Heights apartments, Heritage Apartments in Grandview delivers 30 unique styles of contemporary and spaciously appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from.
Conveniently off State Route 315 between Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights, Heritage Apartments in Grandview is centrally located, offering access to downtown Columbus and the COTA bus line. Major employers like Nationwide, OSU Medical Center, Ohio Health, Battelle and The Ohio State University are also nearby, and residents can also enjoy convenient shopping at Lennox Town Center, Shops at Lane Avenue, and Grandview Yard.

Those who choose to make these apartments in Grandview, Ohio their home will find themselves surrounded by comfort and convenience. Each open-concept floorplan includes wood-style flooring, 2” wood blinds, and ample, natural lighting. Meals can be whipped up in a kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances and track lighting, and relaxing is easy in a spacious bedroom with ample closet space. Each bathroom includes rainfall shower heads, and as an added convenience, a washer/dryer is also included.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface Parking Lot: included in lease, Detached Garage: $75/month.
Storage Details: Detached Garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Apartments in Grandview have any available units?
Heritage Apartments in Grandview has 136 units available starting at $701 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Heritage Apartments in Grandview have?
Some of Heritage Apartments in Grandview's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Apartments in Grandview currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Apartments in Grandview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Apartments in Grandview pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Apartments in Grandview is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Apartments in Grandview offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Apartments in Grandview offers parking.
Does Heritage Apartments in Grandview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage Apartments in Grandview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Apartments in Grandview have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Apartments in Grandview has a pool.
Does Heritage Apartments in Grandview have accessible units?
No, Heritage Apartments in Grandview does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Apartments in Grandview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Apartments in Grandview has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Heritage Apartments in Grandview?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity