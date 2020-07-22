Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage volleyball court on-site laundry dog park fire pit lobby online portal

Standing out among premier Grandview Heights apartments, Heritage Apartments in Grandview delivers 30 unique styles of contemporary and spaciously appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from.

Conveniently off State Route 315 between Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights, Heritage Apartments in Grandview is centrally located, offering access to downtown Columbus and the COTA bus line. Major employers like Nationwide, OSU Medical Center, Ohio Health, Battelle and The Ohio State University are also nearby, and residents can also enjoy convenient shopping at Lennox Town Center, Shops at Lane Avenue, and Grandview Yard.



Those who choose to make these apartments in Grandview, Ohio their home will find themselves surrounded by comfort and convenience. Each open-concept floorplan includes wood-style flooring, 2” wood blinds, and ample, natural lighting. Meals can be whipped up in a kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances and track lighting, and relaxing is easy in a spacious bedroom with ample closet space. Each bathroom includes rainfall shower heads, and as an added convenience, a washer/dryer is also included.