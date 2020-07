Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access hot tub

Two communities in one. Two times the fun. When you step into our Columbus Apartments you’ll feel a palpable buzz. Maybe it’s our 1-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes, upgraded with amenities to please. Or maybe it’s our people—a staff you’ll love to meet, and neighbors you want to know. Shop your needs at Whole Foods and Trader Joes; window-shop your wants at one of four major malls. Our coveted location in the Dublin school district puts you minutes within lively downtown, curious caves, and trails to explore. Set against one of America’s Top 20 Creative Class Cities, our community buzzes with energy to excite. Step in to flexible living at Heathermoor & Bedford Commons Apartments, and step up to possibility.