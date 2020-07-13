Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym playground pool media room package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar community garden e-payments key fob access online portal

Enjoy the ultimate in apartment living at Havenwood Townhomes! Experience the luxury of large living spaces and newly remodeled finishes throughout. Choose two or three bedroom townhome layouts to best fit your lifestyle. Our location can't be beat with The Ohio State University, Hollywood Casino Columbus, Franklin Park Conservatory and COTA all nearby for your convenience and enjoyment. Our vibrant community delivers year-round swimming indoors, fitness and yoga studios, a playground and more! Don't wait any longer. Make Columbus, Ohio your new home at Havenwood Townhomes!Personal bilingüe, gimnasio, piscina cubierta, campo de fútbol y mucho más. ¡Ven a recorrer nuestros planos de planta abiertos hoy!Shaqaalaha laba luqadoodlaha ah, xarun jimicsi, barkad gudaha, kubadda cagta, iyo waxyaabo kale oo badan! Ku soo dhawee meeshanada furan ee furan maanta!