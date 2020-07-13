All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Havenwood Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Havenwood Townhomes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Havenwood Townhomes

4312 Westport Rd · (614) 412-3414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH 43228

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit JC-390 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1344 sqft

Unit SF-4458 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1474 sqft

Unit SF-4462 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1474 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit KHS-4365 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1608 sqft

Unit NB-341 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1608 sqft

Unit KECE-346 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,191

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1608 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Havenwood Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
media room
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
coffee bar
community garden
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
Enjoy the ultimate in apartment living at Havenwood Townhomes! Experience the luxury of large living spaces and newly remodeled finishes throughout. Choose two or three bedroom townhome layouts to best fit your lifestyle. Our location can't be beat with The Ohio State University, Hollywood Casino Columbus, Franklin Park Conservatory and COTA all nearby for your convenience and enjoyment. Our vibrant community delivers year-round swimming indoors, fitness and yoga studios, a playground and more! Don't wait any longer. Make Columbus, Ohio your new home at Havenwood Townhomes!Personal bilingüe, gimnasio, piscina cubierta, campo de fútbol y mucho más. ¡Ven a recorrer nuestros planos de planta abiertos hoy!Shaqaalaha laba luqadoodlaha ah, xarun jimicsi, barkad gudaha, kubadda cagta, iyo waxyaabo kale oo badan! Ku soo dhawee meeshanada furan ee furan maanta!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $99 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Havenwood Townhomes have any available units?
Havenwood Townhomes has 9 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Havenwood Townhomes have?
Some of Havenwood Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Havenwood Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Havenwood Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Havenwood Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Havenwood Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Havenwood Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Havenwood Townhomes offers parking.
Does Havenwood Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Havenwood Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Havenwood Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Havenwood Townhomes has a pool.
Does Havenwood Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Havenwood Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Havenwood Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Havenwood Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Havenwood Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Residences at the Sutton
30 West First Avenue
Columbus, OH 43210
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Industry Columbus
230 East Long Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity