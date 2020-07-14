Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Harvard Square Apartments has everything you need in your next home! We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments at the best prices in the area. These units include an open and fully furnished kitchen with breakfast bar, ample closet space and storage, large windows for natural light, and plush wall-to-wall carpeting throughout. Enjoy fantastic community offerings including a new shimmering pool, organized activities, a party room for residents, outside picnic areas, on-site laundry, and abundant off-street parking. Our building boasts locked entries, intercom systems, package services, and you can enjoy easy living with our automated rental payment program. We also offer short-term housing for corporate stays, which is perfect for visiting professionals or traveling medical staff. We are conveniently located in north Columbus near 315, The Ohio State University, The James Cancer Hospital, The OSU Wexner Medical Center and Riverside Hospital. You can enjoy a day outside at the Anheuser Busch Sports Park, or head out for a bite to eat at one of the nearby restaurants including La Scala, Gallos Tap Room, and Nicola. Call us today and schedule a personalized tour so we can help you find your perfect fit!