Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Harvard Square Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
4438 Mobile Dr · (762) 252-6977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4438 Mobile Dr, Columbus, OH 43220
Kendale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. Jul 26

$834

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. Aug 22

$844

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$989

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$994

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harvard Square Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Harvard Square Apartments has everything you need in your next home! We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments at the best prices in the area. These units include an open and fully furnished kitchen with breakfast bar, ample closet space and storage, large windows for natural light, and plush wall-to-wall carpeting throughout. Enjoy fantastic community offerings including a new shimmering pool, organized activities, a party room for residents, outside picnic areas, on-site laundry, and abundant off-street parking. Our building boasts locked entries, intercom systems, package services, and you can enjoy easy living with our automated rental payment program. We also offer short-term housing for corporate stays, which is perfect for visiting professionals or traveling medical staff. We are conveniently located in north Columbus near 315, The Ohio State University, The James Cancer Hospital, The OSU Wexner Medical Center and Riverside Hospital. You can enjoy a day outside at the Anheuser Busch Sports Park, or head out for a bite to eat at one of the nearby restaurants including La Scala, Gallos Tap Room, and Nicola. Call us today and schedule a personalized tour so we can help you find your perfect fit!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1st month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 for one, additional $50 for two
fee: $150 for one, additional $50 for two
limit: 2
rent: $30 for one, $40 for two
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harvard Square Apartments have any available units?
Harvard Square Apartments has 6 units available starting at $834 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Harvard Square Apartments have?
Some of Harvard Square Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harvard Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Harvard Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harvard Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Harvard Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Harvard Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Harvard Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Harvard Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harvard Square Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harvard Square Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Harvard Square Apartments has a pool.
Does Harvard Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Harvard Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Harvard Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harvard Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.
