Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets furnished bathtub extra storage ice maker oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking lobby online portal trash valet

As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.



Greydon House offers luxurious one and two-bedroom apartments all complete with a patio or balcony, granite countertops, 9 ft. ceilings and walk-in closets. Residents also enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style pool with sundeck and an outdoor entertainment area. If the Starbucks coffee bar and door-to-door recycling aren’t convenient enough, residents will appreciate the 24-hour emergency maintenance and dedicated on-site management team devoted to making Greydon House a great place to live.