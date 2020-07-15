Greydon House

Lease Length: 6-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 application fee
Deposit: $0 - $550 based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 3
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions; 80lb. weight limit
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.