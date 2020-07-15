All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Greydon House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Greydon House
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Greydon House

5284 Avery Road · (833) 709-7782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Tuttle West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203-5688 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108-5687 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 302-5688 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greydon House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
trash valet
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.

Greydon House offers luxurious one and two-bedroom apartments all complete with a patio or balcony, granite countertops, 9 ft. ceilings and walk-in closets. Residents also enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style pool with sundeck and an outdoor entertainment area. If the Starbucks coffee bar and door-to-door recycling aren’t convenient enough, residents will appreciate the 24-hour emergency maintenance and dedicated on-site management team devoted to making Greydon House a great place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 application fee
Deposit: $0 - $550 based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 3
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions; 80lb. weight limit
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greydon House have any available units?
Greydon House has 3 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Greydon House have?
Some of Greydon House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greydon House currently offering any rent specials?
Greydon House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greydon House pet-friendly?
Yes, Greydon House is pet friendly.
Does Greydon House offer parking?
Yes, Greydon House offers parking.
Does Greydon House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greydon House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greydon House have a pool?
Yes, Greydon House has a pool.
Does Greydon House have accessible units?
Yes, Greydon House has accessible units.
Does Greydon House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greydon House has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Greydon House?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity