Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:04 PM

Glenmuir Apartments

2223 Craigside Dr · (614) 412-0207
Location

2223 Craigside Dr, Columbus, OH 43235
Foxboro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2329 · Avail. now

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 7413 · Avail. now

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 7352 · Avail. now

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glenmuir Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
e-payments
internet access
Glenmuir is a community of 272 one and two-bedroom garden apartments and two-bedroom townhomes located just off Sawmill Road on Billingsley Road. Glenmuir’s convenient location in northwest Columbus, only minutes from I-270 and SR-315, means you’re close to work or play. You won’t find better shopping, dining or entertainment than the nearby Tuttle area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: 1 Bed: $6/month, 2 Beds: $8/month, Townhouse: $10/month; Frigidaire Washer/Dryer Sets: $40/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: 0-50lbs: $30/month, 51-90lbs: $40/month
restrictions: German Shepherds, Akitas, Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Bull Terrier and American Bulldog (or any mixed breeds of the above mentioned will not be permitted).
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Detached Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glenmuir Apartments have any available units?
Glenmuir Apartments has 3 units available starting at $909 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Glenmuir Apartments have?
Some of Glenmuir Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glenmuir Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Glenmuir Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glenmuir Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Glenmuir Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Glenmuir Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Glenmuir Apartments offers parking.
Does Glenmuir Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Glenmuir Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Glenmuir Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Glenmuir Apartments has a pool.
Does Glenmuir Apartments have accessible units?
No, Glenmuir Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Glenmuir Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glenmuir Apartments has units with dishwashers.
