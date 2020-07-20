Glenmuir Apartments

Lease Length: 4, 14 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: 1 Bed: $6/month, 2 Beds: $8/month, Townhouse: $10/month; Frigidaire Washer/Dryer Sets: $40/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: 0-50lbs: $30/month, 51-90lbs: $40/month
restrictions: German Shepherds, Akitas, Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Bull Terrier and American Bulldog (or any mixed breeds of the above mentioned will not be permitted).
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Detached Garage.