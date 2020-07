Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry bbq/grill online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Suburban comfort, urban convenience. Georgetown has been a part of the Clintonville neighborhood since 1963. This neighborhood in Columbus has been able to keep the small town atmosphere while still giving its residents everything you would need of a downtown area. Many local Columbus restaurants have set up shop in Clintonville including East Coast Pizzaria, Hot Chicken Take Over, Bibi Bop, Northstar, GD Ritzys, Over the Counter and many more. Access to 71 and 315 provide an easy commute to downtown Columbus as well as The Ohio State University. We understand you love your pets! We dont have a weight limit on dogs and we have many grassy areas and a dog park for them to enjoy! Cats are welcome as well. Our town home and our first floor flats offer large patios where you can plant your own garden and create your own enclosed space to enjoy. Our second floors have large balconies with room for outdoor furniture and flower boxes.