All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Gateway Lofts Columbus.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Gateway Lofts Columbus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:37 PM

Gateway Lofts Columbus

2211 Dublin Road · (614) 482-4059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-in by 7/31 and get up to 2 months FREE - save up to $3000!
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43228
Golfview Woods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 123 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Unit 119 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Unit 145 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 357 · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 257 · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

See 33+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gateway Lofts Columbus.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location. Gateway Lofts residents come home to a clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center, co-working stations with free printing, and plenty more! Our residents can also relax by the resort-style pool, get a workout in the fitness center or yoga room, and end the night relaxing in the clubhouse with friends. Our stylish and modern apartments have wood-style plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and other luxurious touches throughout the entire apartment. Gateway Lofts is just around the corner from a plethora of local dining, shopping, and nightlife options for you to enjoy! Be one of the first to live at Gateway Lofts - schedule a tour today, we'd love to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: starts at $300 and can go up
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $200
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gateway Lofts Columbus have any available units?
Gateway Lofts Columbus has 51 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Gateway Lofts Columbus have?
Some of Gateway Lofts Columbus's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gateway Lofts Columbus currently offering any rent specials?
Gateway Lofts Columbus is offering the following rent specials: Move-in by 7/31 and get up to 2 months FREE - save up to $3000!
Is Gateway Lofts Columbus pet-friendly?
Yes, Gateway Lofts Columbus is pet friendly.
Does Gateway Lofts Columbus offer parking?
Yes, Gateway Lofts Columbus offers parking.
Does Gateway Lofts Columbus have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gateway Lofts Columbus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gateway Lofts Columbus have a pool?
Yes, Gateway Lofts Columbus has a pool.
Does Gateway Lofts Columbus have accessible units?
Yes, Gateway Lofts Columbus has accessible units.
Does Gateway Lofts Columbus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gateway Lofts Columbus has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Gateway Lofts Columbus?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity