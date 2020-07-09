Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location. Gateway Lofts residents come home to a clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center, co-working stations with free printing, and plenty more! Our residents can also relax by the resort-style pool, get a workout in the fitness center or yoga room, and end the night relaxing in the clubhouse with friends. Our stylish and modern apartments have wood-style plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and other luxurious touches throughout the entire apartment. Gateway Lofts is just around the corner from a plethora of local dining, shopping, and nightlife options for you to enjoy! Be one of the first to live at Gateway Lofts - schedule a tour today, we'd love to meet you!