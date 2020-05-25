Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving valet service accessible

Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District. Flats on Vine is a 226-unit building offering ll modern floor plans, private balconies, under unit parking and the latest finishes. Leave the car keys at home and enjoy miles of walk-able entertainment! - with the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, your favorite bands at Express Live and downtown dining with a variety of Columbus' best restaurants, you'll never run out of things to do! You will appreciate close proximity to the Short North and Victorian Village while your pets will appreciate acres of landscaped Columbus city parks including Goodale Park, McFerson Commons, and North Bank Park. Flats on Vine has your key to downtown living, Lease Today!