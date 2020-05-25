All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:30 PM

Flats on Vine

205 Vine St · (614) 768-6121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 Vine St, Columbus, OH 43222
Downtown Columbus

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 134 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 125 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Oct 16

$1,659

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Flats on Vine.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
valet service
accessible
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District. Flats on Vine is a 226-unit building offering ll modern floor plans, private balconies, under unit parking and the latest finishes. Leave the car keys at home and enjoy miles of walk-able entertainment! - with the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, your favorite bands at Express Live and downtown dining with a variety of Columbus' best restaurants, you'll never run out of things to do! You will appreciate close proximity to the Short North and Victorian Village while your pets will appreciate acres of landscaped Columbus city parks including Goodale Park, McFerson Commons, and North Bank Park. Flats on Vine has your key to downtown living, Lease Today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, contact office for details.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $95/month. Under unit secured parking garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Flats on Vine have any available units?
Flats on Vine has 22 units available starting at $1,119 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Flats on Vine have?
Some of Flats on Vine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flats on Vine currently offering any rent specials?
Flats on Vine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Flats on Vine pet-friendly?
Yes, Flats on Vine is pet friendly.
Does Flats on Vine offer parking?
Yes, Flats on Vine offers parking.
Does Flats on Vine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Flats on Vine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Flats on Vine have a pool?
Yes, Flats on Vine has a pool.
Does Flats on Vine have accessible units?
Yes, Flats on Vine has accessible units.
Does Flats on Vine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Flats on Vine has units with dishwashers.

