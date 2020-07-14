All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Farber House

451 East Town Street · (614) 972-1949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

451 East Town Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Farber House.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, Farber House residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks. This classic, mid-century walk-up apartment building is in the heart of Columbus up-and-coming Discovery District. Farber Houses locale is ideal for students, young professionals and empty-nesters who want to live near the citys thriving arts and cultural scenes.\n\nFarber Houses spacious one-bedroom floorplans are open and bright with abundant storage space. Renovated Art Deco interiors reflect the historic neighborhoods aesthetic. Gorgeous hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, bookshelves, hand-crafted ceramic-tiled bathrooms and dine-in kitchens complement Farber Houses amazing Topiary Garden and Downtown views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant, $100 Admin fee
Deposit: $300+
Additional: $65 Flat rate gas, heat, water, trash & sewer
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage $75.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Farber House have any available units?
Farber House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Farber House have?
Some of Farber House's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Farber House currently offering any rent specials?
Farber House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Farber House pet-friendly?
Yes, Farber House is pet friendly.
Does Farber House offer parking?
Yes, Farber House offers parking.
Does Farber House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Farber House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Farber House have a pool?
No, Farber House does not have a pool.
Does Farber House have accessible units?
No, Farber House does not have accessible units.
Does Farber House have units with dishwashers?
No, Farber House does not have units with dishwashers.

