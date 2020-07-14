Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry cc payments courtyard e-payments

Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, Farber House residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks. This classic, mid-century walk-up apartment building is in the heart of Columbus up-and-coming Discovery District. Farber Houses locale is ideal for students, young professionals and empty-nesters who want to live near the citys thriving arts and cultural scenes.



Farber Houses spacious one-bedroom floorplans are open and bright with abundant storage space. Renovated Art Deco interiors reflect the historic neighborhoods aesthetic. Gorgeous hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, bookshelves, hand-crafted ceramic-tiled bathrooms and dine-in kitchens complement Farber Houses amazing Topiary Garden and Downtown views.