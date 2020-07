Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard green community online portal

The word home takes on new meaning at Enclave at Albany Park. Situated only 14 miles northeast of downtown Columbus, within the Premier New Albany School District our contemporary apartments for rent in Westerville, OH, are the perfect place to unwind and recharge. Set on lush grounds near the trails and lakes of Blendon Woods Metro Park, our community offers charming studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans. Hop on Highway 161 for a short drive to Mount Carmel St. Ann's or Otterbein University. In the summers, work on your tan on the sundeck surrounding the resort-style swimming pool. If you are ready to upgrade your lifestyle, make your move to Enclave at Albany Park.