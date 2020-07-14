All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
Creekbend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Creekbend
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Creekbend

1048 Regentshire Drive · (614) 698-1834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH 43228
Cherry Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4700 · Avail. Sep 7

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekbend.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
internet access
playground
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

???????These enchanting apartment homes are newly renovated with custom kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel sinks and all new efficient appliances. As a resident, you will also enjoy having vinyl plank flooring, LED lighting and an in-home washer and dryer. Once you step outside, you can take advantage of our quiet and peaceful community by reading a book in our courtyard or having a picnic with your family and friends. Your pet will love it here too! Schedule your private tour today!

Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available
- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes
- FaceTime/Skype Tours
- Apply & Sign Online

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $99 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Garage: $35. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Creekbend have any available units?
Creekbend has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Creekbend have?
Some of Creekbend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekbend currently offering any rent specials?
Creekbend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekbend pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekbend is pet friendly.
Does Creekbend offer parking?
Yes, Creekbend offers parking.
Does Creekbend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Creekbend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekbend have a pool?
No, Creekbend does not have a pool.
Does Creekbend have accessible units?
No, Creekbend does not have accessible units.
Does Creekbend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekbend has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing