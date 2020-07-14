Creekbend.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse internet access playground

This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.



???????These enchanting apartment homes are newly renovated with custom kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel sinks and all new efficient appliances. As a resident, you will also enjoy having vinyl plank flooring, LED lighting and an in-home washer and dryer. Once you step outside, you can take advantage of our quiet and peaceful community by reading a book in our courtyard or having a picnic with your family and friends. Your pet will love it here too! Schedule your private tour today!



Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available

- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes

- FaceTime/Skype Tours

- Apply & Sign Online