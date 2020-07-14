Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard fire pit lobby online portal

Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it. Why apartment-shop any longer? The search is over, your new home is right in front of you. Apply today to make Copley Park your new home.



All prices change daily, so please call for current rates. Leasing specials subject to change.



Copley Park is ideally located off of Worthington Galena Road in the top-rated Worthington School District, and is conveniently situated near I-71, I-270 and Route 23. Minutes from dining, entertainment and the most upscale mall and shopping in the region, the prestigious Polaris Fashion Place, this quiet community reflects a special blend of quality amenities and a lifestyle of convenience.



Residents at Copley Park enjoy the refreshing pool, movie theater and so much more. Our professional management team is dedicated to helping residents