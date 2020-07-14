Copley Park

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - $550
Move-in Fees: $150 Processing Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 3
rent: $35
restrictions: 3 pets (2 dogs max) with 80 lbs total weight for combined pets. Restricted breeds are Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Dalmatians, Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, Akitas, Huskies and Alaskan Malamutes.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage with electric available for $100.00 a month. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.