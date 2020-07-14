All apartments in Columbus
Copley Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Copley Park

Open Now until 7pm
7505 Worthington Galena Rd · (614) 662-1672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7505 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH 43085
Worthington Village North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 308-978 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105-947 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 304-938 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 304-978 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Copley Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
fire pit
lobby
online portal
Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it. Why apartment-shop any longer? The search is over, your new home is right in front of you. Apply today to make Copley Park your new home.

All prices change daily, so please call for current rates. Leasing specials subject to change.

Copley Park is ideally located off of Worthington Galena Road in the top-rated Worthington School District, and is conveniently situated near I-71, I-270 and Route 23. Minutes from dining, entertainment and the most upscale mall and shopping in the region, the prestigious Polaris Fashion Place, this quiet community reflects a special blend of quality amenities and a lifestyle of convenience.

Residents at Copley Park enjoy the refreshing pool, movie theater and so much more. Our professional management team is dedicated to helping residents

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - $550
Move-in Fees: $150 Processing Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 3
rent: $35
restrictions: 3 pets (2 dogs max) with 80 lbs total weight for combined pets. Restricted breeds are Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Dalmatians, Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, Akitas, Huskies and Alaskan Malamutes.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage with electric available for $100.00 a month. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Copley Park have any available units?
Copley Park has 4 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Copley Park have?
Some of Copley Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Copley Park currently offering any rent specials?
Copley Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Copley Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Copley Park is pet friendly.
Does Copley Park offer parking?
Yes, Copley Park offers parking.
Does Copley Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Copley Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Copley Park have a pool?
Yes, Copley Park has a pool.
Does Copley Park have accessible units?
Yes, Copley Park has accessible units.
Does Copley Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Copley Park has units with dishwashers.
