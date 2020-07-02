All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Clintonville Commons

4030 N High St · (614) 412-3089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4030 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214
Central Clintonville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4030-03 · Avail. Sep 18

$659

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 4030-06 · Avail. now

$659

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 4030-33 · Avail. Aug 21

$679

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4040-09 · Avail. Aug 27

$859

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 4040-33 · Avail. now

$879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clintonville Commons.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Come get cozy at Clintonville Commons! With an unbeatable location in a trendy neighborhood, you will find the perfect place to relax, enjoy nature and experience one-of-a-kind independent shops, top notch restaurants, coffee houses, live music venues, bars, and so much more. Conveniently located in the heart of historic Clintonville, along Columbus' central High Street corridor just north of The Ohio State campus, residents enjoy easy access to Downtown Columbus, the Short North, the Art District and most major freeways. You will have a COTA bus stop right outside your door serving both north and south-bound bus routes to quickly and efficiently transport you to your destination. Clintonville Commons provides efficient and well maintained studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartment homes at a price you will love! We offer free residential parking and our newly renovated, clean and brightly lit laundry facilities, entry ways and common areas are top notch. Owned and managed by Homestead America, our friendly and attentive on-site management team make Clintonville Commons the obvious choice! Enjoy plenty of fresh air as you stroll through the beautiful Park of Roses, hike the ravines, bike the Olentangy Trails, and shop at the local farmers market. Grab a good book across the street at Whetstone Library or at one of the unique local bookstores. If you're into fitness, Clintonville offers everything from an LA Fitness to yoga, pilates, boxing and bike lanes. With Kroger, Giant Eagle, Lucky's Market and Weiland's Market all within just a few short miles, grocery shopping is a breeze. Schedule a tour today and discover what our residents are raving about!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $250 or 1 - month's rent
Additional: Water, Trash, Sewer, Recycling - $38/month-1 person occupancy, $52/month - 2 person occupancy
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, fish, lizards
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Clintonville Commons have any available units?
Clintonville Commons has 5 units available starting at $659 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Clintonville Commons have?
Some of Clintonville Commons's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clintonville Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Clintonville Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clintonville Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Clintonville Commons is pet friendly.
Does Clintonville Commons offer parking?
Yes, Clintonville Commons offers parking.
Does Clintonville Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Clintonville Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Clintonville Commons have a pool?
No, Clintonville Commons does not have a pool.
Does Clintonville Commons have accessible units?
No, Clintonville Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Clintonville Commons have units with dishwashers?
No, Clintonville Commons does not have units with dishwashers.

