Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Come get cozy at Clintonville Commons! With an unbeatable location in a trendy neighborhood, you will find the perfect place to relax, enjoy nature and experience one-of-a-kind independent shops, top notch restaurants, coffee houses, live music venues, bars, and so much more. Conveniently located in the heart of historic Clintonville, along Columbus' central High Street corridor just north of The Ohio State campus, residents enjoy easy access to Downtown Columbus, the Short North, the Art District and most major freeways. You will have a COTA bus stop right outside your door serving both north and south-bound bus routes to quickly and efficiently transport you to your destination. Clintonville Commons provides efficient and well maintained studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartment homes at a price you will love! We offer free residential parking and our newly renovated, clean and brightly lit laundry facilities, entry ways and common areas are top notch. Owned and managed by Homestead America, our friendly and attentive on-site management team make Clintonville Commons the obvious choice! Enjoy plenty of fresh air as you stroll through the beautiful Park of Roses, hike the ravines, bike the Olentangy Trails, and shop at the local farmers market. Grab a good book across the street at Whetstone Library or at one of the unique local bookstores. If you're into fitness, Clintonville offers everything from an LA Fitness to yoga, pilates, boxing and bike lanes. With Kroger, Giant Eagle, Lucky's Market and Weiland's Market all within just a few short miles, grocery shopping is a breeze. Schedule a tour today and discover what our residents are raving about!