All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Camden Place Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Camden Place Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:04 PM

Camden Place Apartments

4311 Camden Cir · (614) 698-1937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Tuttle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4311 Camden Cir, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit CC4306 · Avail. Aug 2

$911

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit CC4334 · Avail. Jul 22

$911

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit CC4375 · Avail. Jul 20

$951

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
hot tub
pool table
An Edwards Community

Take a Virtual Tour Now!

More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains. Architectural features such as stone and cedar exteriors create a neighborhood feel making Camden Place the perfect for those looking for a strong sense of community where neighbors become friends. Come home to Camden Place Apartments & Townhomes. You’ll be glad you did.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Based On Credit
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $35
restrictions: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 2 Space per Unit, Private Garage: $85.
Storage Details: Private Garage: $85

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Place Apartments have any available units?
Camden Place Apartments has 3 units available starting at $911 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Place Apartments have?
Some of Camden Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Camden Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Camden Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Camden Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Camden Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Camden Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Camden Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Camden Place Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity