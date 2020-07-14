Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Place Apartments.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
hot tub
pool table
An Edwards Community
Take a Virtual Tour Now!
More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains. Architectural features such as stone and cedar exteriors create a neighborhood feel making Camden Place the perfect for those looking for a strong sense of community where neighbors become friends. Come home to Camden Place Apartments & Townhomes. You’ll be glad you did.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Based On Credit
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $35
restrictions: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 2 Space per Unit, Private Garage: $85.
Storage Details: Private Garage: $85
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Camden Place Apartments have any available units?
Camden Place Apartments has 3 units available starting at $911 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Place Apartments have?
Some of Camden Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Camden Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Camden Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Camden Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Camden Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Camden Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Camden Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.