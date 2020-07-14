Bexley House

Lease Length: 2-12 months ( we offer short term)Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Security deposit starts at $750
Move-in Fees: CURRENT SPECIAL: 1 MONTH FREE ANY WAY YOU WANT IT! PLUS $99 SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT!!PLUS $199 OF ADMIN FEE! (NORMALLY $300) DON’T MISS OUT!!!
Additional: Water, Gas, Electric, Trash, Pest control covered in a flat rate
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned carport: $30/month per spot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.