Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center carport clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard doorman green community guest parking guest suite internet access lobby package receiving

Designed with your comfort in mind, Bexley House Apartment Homes offers a tradition of gracious living. Located in beautiful Bexley on East Broad Street, our community is convenient to downtown, the Port Columbus Airport, and the COTA bus line. Bexley House is proud to offer an array of stunning floor plans that are a perfect fit for any lifestyle. With designer features such as spacious closets, key card parking, 9 ft. ceilings, washers and dryers, fireplaces, a door-person, and sunlit bay windows in each apartment home you couldn't ask for more. Call or visit to see all that Bexley House has to offer!