Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Bexley House
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Bexley House

Open Now until 5pm
2877 E Broad St · (614) 328-5537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Columbus
Location

2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C03 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D07 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit C05 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1630 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bexley House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
doorman
green community
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
lobby
package receiving
Designed with your comfort in mind, Bexley House Apartment Homes offers a tradition of gracious living. Located in beautiful Bexley on East Broad Street, our community is convenient to downtown, the Port Columbus Airport, and the COTA bus line. Bexley House is proud to offer an array of stunning floor plans that are a perfect fit for any lifestyle. With designer features such as spacious closets, key card parking, 9 ft. ceilings, washers and dryers, fireplaces, a door-person, and sunlit bay windows in each apartment home you couldn't ask for more. Call or visit to see all that Bexley House has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months ( we offer short term)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Security deposit starts at $750
Move-in Fees: CURRENT SPECIAL: 1 MONTH FREE ANY WAY YOU WANT IT! PLUS $99 SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT!!PLUS $199 OF ADMIN FEE! (NORMALLY $300) DON’T MISS OUT!!!
Additional: Water, Gas, Electric, Trash, Pest control covered in a flat rate
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned carport: $30/month per spot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bexley House have any available units?
Bexley House has 3 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Bexley House have?
Some of Bexley House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bexley House currently offering any rent specials?
Bexley House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bexley House pet-friendly?
Yes, Bexley House is pet friendly.
Does Bexley House offer parking?
Yes, Bexley House offers parking.
Does Bexley House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bexley House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bexley House have a pool?
No, Bexley House does not have a pool.
Does Bexley House have accessible units?
Yes, Bexley House has accessible units.
Does Bexley House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bexley House has units with dishwashers.
