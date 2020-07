Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly internet cafe elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving valet service accessible bike storage car charging cc payments e-payments hot tub key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Live in one of Columbus' most popular neighborhoods-The Arena District. Arena District Living offers more than luxury apartments with modern amenities, it offers the accessibility of downtown Columbus! Not only are there plenty of options within walking distance, you're a quick drive or bus ride away from Short North and Victorian Village. Arena Crossing Apartments features 31 distinct floor plans including studio, one and two-bedroom flats and two-bedroom townhomes. Call today and start doing your thing in the District!