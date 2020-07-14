Amenities
Ardmore Village is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent. Mayfair is pet friendly and offers many amenities including washer/dryer connections, tennis courts, garages, fully equipped kitchens, basements, gas heat/central air, and hardwood floors. Mayfair Apartments is close to I-670, Port Columbus International Airport, Easton, and eastside entertainment, dining, and shopping options. All Ardmore Village residents are invited to participate in our resident referral and Home Purchase programs.
(RLNE1605180)