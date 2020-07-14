All apartments in Columbus
Ardmore Village
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

Ardmore Village

3331 E Broad St · (614) 541-8982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213
Greenbriar Farm

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit AR311 · Avail. Jul 24

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit MB267B · Avail. Jul 17

$655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit MB51D · Avail. Jul 17

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit MB273A · Avail. Jul 17

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ardmore Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
alarm system
concierge
internet access
playground
Ardmore Village is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent. Mayfair is pet friendly and offers many amenities including washer/dryer connections, tennis courts, garages, fully equipped kitchens, basements, gas heat/central air, and hardwood floors. Mayfair Apartments is close to I-670, Port Columbus International Airport, Easton, and eastside entertainment, dining, and shopping options. All Ardmore Village residents are invited to participate in our resident referral and Home Purchase programs.

(RLNE1605180)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99-full months rent
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 70 lbs max combined weight
Parking Details: Street, Garage: $75.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ardmore Village have any available units?
Ardmore Village has 10 units available starting at $655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Ardmore Village have?
Some of Ardmore Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ardmore Village currently offering any rent specials?
Ardmore Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ardmore Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Ardmore Village is pet friendly.
Does Ardmore Village offer parking?
Yes, Ardmore Village offers parking.
Does Ardmore Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ardmore Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ardmore Village have a pool?
No, Ardmore Village does not have a pool.
Does Ardmore Village have accessible units?
No, Ardmore Village does not have accessible units.
Does Ardmore Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ardmore Village has units with dishwashers.

