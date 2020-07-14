Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors carpet fireplace oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly alarm system concierge internet access playground

Ardmore Village is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent. Mayfair is pet friendly and offers many amenities including washer/dryer connections, tennis courts, garages, fully equipped kitchens, basements, gas heat/central air, and hardwood floors. Mayfair Apartments is close to I-670, Port Columbus International Airport, Easton, and eastside entertainment, dining, and shopping options. All Ardmore Village residents are invited to participate in our resident referral and Home Purchase programs.



