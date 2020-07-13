Alkire Gate Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$120
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: 40 lbs
Cats
limit: 1
restrictions: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered parking-$65, Garage parking-$120.