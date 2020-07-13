All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Alkire Gate Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Alkire Gate Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Alkire Gate Apartments

1977 Hidden Gate · (614) 490-0749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Holt-Alkire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1977 Hidden Gate, Columbus, OH 43228
Holt-Alkire

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1873 · Avail. Sep 1

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Unit 1944 · Avail. Sep 1

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alkire Gate Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Alkire Gate doesn't feel like your standard box of apartments -- the one and two bedroom ranch-style homes are perfect to add your own touch to. Every apartment has its own entrance and patio space, where you can house your favorite plants or sit outside after a long day. You'll feel right at home in no time here.

The closets and bathrooms are spacious, and the vaulted ceilings add an elegant touch to your home. You'll enjoy neighborhood conveniences like doorstep recycling and optional detached garages to keep your car cozy in the cold Ohio winter.

Contact our leasing team today to find your perfect place!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$120
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: 40 lbs
Cats
limit: 1
restrictions: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered parking-$65, Garage parking-$120.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alkire Gate Apartments have any available units?
Alkire Gate Apartments has 2 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Alkire Gate Apartments have?
Some of Alkire Gate Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alkire Gate Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Alkire Gate Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alkire Gate Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Alkire Gate Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Alkire Gate Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Alkire Gate Apartments offers parking.
Does Alkire Gate Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alkire Gate Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alkire Gate Apartments have a pool?
No, Alkire Gate Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Alkire Gate Apartments have accessible units?
No, Alkire Gate Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Alkire Gate Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alkire Gate Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Alkire Gate Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity