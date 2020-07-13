Alkire Gate Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Alkire Gate doesn't feel like your standard box of apartments -- the one and two bedroom ranch-style homes are perfect to add your own touch to. Every apartment has its own entrance and patio space, where you can house your favorite plants or sit outside after a long day. You'll feel right at home in no time here.



The closets and bathrooms are spacious, and the vaulted ceilings add an elegant touch to your home. You'll enjoy neighborhood conveniences like doorstep recycling and optional detached garages to keep your car cozy in the cold Ohio winter.



