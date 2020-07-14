All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
Abbot's Cove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Abbot's Cove

2960 Abbots Cove Blvd · (813) 544-7301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Free Move-in Prorate on 13-month lease. Restrictions apply, call for details.
Columbus
Location

2960 Abbots Cove Blvd, Columbus, OH 43204
Marble Cliff Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2661ALC · Avail. Aug 6

$859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit A2958 · Avail. Aug 7

$859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit A2811 · Avail. Aug 21

$859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abbot's Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Current Special: Free Move-in Prorate on 13-month lease.
Limited time only - call today!
Restrictions may apply, inquire within.

Location is everything, so why compromise when it comes to your apartment? Abbot's Cove gives you the best of both worlds -- a cozy place to call home at a price point that won't break the bank. Located in Marble Cliff Crossing, Abbot's Cove features one-bedroom flats and two-bedroom flats and townhomes. You'll be sure to find the perfect place to make your own!

The apartments at Abbot's Cove feature all the space you need, plus some! You'll find plenty of storage in your walk-in closets and FREE garages.

Ready to see yourself here? Contact our leasing team today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $199
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Chows, Doberman Pinchers, please consult rental office for complete list.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abbot's Cove have any available units?
Abbot's Cove has 6 units available starting at $859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Abbot's Cove have?
Some of Abbot's Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abbot's Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Abbot's Cove is offering the following rent specials: Free Move-in Prorate on 13-month lease. Restrictions apply, call for details.
Is Abbot's Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Abbot's Cove is pet friendly.
Does Abbot's Cove offer parking?
Yes, Abbot's Cove offers parking.
Does Abbot's Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abbot's Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abbot's Cove have a pool?
No, Abbot's Cove does not have a pool.
Does Abbot's Cove have accessible units?
No, Abbot's Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Abbot's Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abbot's Cove has units with dishwashers.
