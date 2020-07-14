Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments dog park e-payments online portal package receiving

Current Special: Free Move-in Prorate on 13-month lease.

Limited time only - call today!

Restrictions may apply, inquire within.



Location is everything, so why compromise when it comes to your apartment? Abbot's Cove gives you the best of both worlds -- a cozy place to call home at a price point that won't break the bank. Located in Marble Cliff Crossing, Abbot's Cove features one-bedroom flats and two-bedroom flats and townhomes. You'll be sure to find the perfect place to make your own!



The apartments at Abbot's Cove feature all the space you need, plus some! You'll find plenty of storage in your walk-in closets and FREE garages.



Ready to see yourself here? Contact our leasing team today!