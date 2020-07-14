Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abbot's Cove.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Current Special: Free Move-in Prorate on 13-month lease. Limited time only - call today! Restrictions may apply, inquire within.
Location is everything, so why compromise when it comes to your apartment? Abbot's Cove gives you the best of both worlds -- a cozy place to call home at a price point that won't break the bank. Located in Marble Cliff Crossing, Abbot's Cove features one-bedroom flats and two-bedroom flats and townhomes. You'll be sure to find the perfect place to make your own!
The apartments at Abbot's Cove feature all the space you need, plus some! You'll find plenty of storage in your walk-in closets and FREE garages.
Ready to see yourself here? Contact our leasing team today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)