Home
Columbus, OH
985 Carpenter St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
985 Carpenter St
985 Carpenter Street
No Longer Available
985 Carpenter Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Minimum of two occupants
Maximum of seven occupants
Section 8 accepted
Specific application must be filled out in office
Income restrictions apply.
One pet allowed with additional pet fee
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 985 Carpenter St have any available units?
985 Carpenter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 985 Carpenter St currently offering any rent specials?
985 Carpenter St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 Carpenter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 985 Carpenter St is pet friendly.
Does 985 Carpenter St offer parking?
No, 985 Carpenter St does not offer parking.
Does 985 Carpenter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 985 Carpenter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 Carpenter St have a pool?
No, 985 Carpenter St does not have a pool.
Does 985 Carpenter St have accessible units?
No, 985 Carpenter St does not have accessible units.
Does 985 Carpenter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 985 Carpenter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 985 Carpenter St have units with air conditioning?
No, 985 Carpenter St does not have units with air conditioning.
