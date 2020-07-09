All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 6 2019

984 Gilbert St

984 Gilbert Street · No Longer Available
Location

984 Gilbert Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 984 Gilbert St have any available units?
984 Gilbert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 984 Gilbert St currently offering any rent specials?
984 Gilbert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 984 Gilbert St pet-friendly?
No, 984 Gilbert St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 984 Gilbert St offer parking?
No, 984 Gilbert St does not offer parking.
Does 984 Gilbert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 984 Gilbert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 984 Gilbert St have a pool?
No, 984 Gilbert St does not have a pool.
Does 984 Gilbert St have accessible units?
No, 984 Gilbert St does not have accessible units.
Does 984 Gilbert St have units with dishwashers?
No, 984 Gilbert St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 984 Gilbert St have units with air conditioning?
No, 984 Gilbert St does not have units with air conditioning.

