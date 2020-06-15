Rent Calculator
98 Buttles Avenue
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:22 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
98 Buttles Avenue
98 Buttles Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
98 Buttles Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Victorian Village
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious condo over looking Goodale Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 98 Buttles Avenue have any available units?
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
Columbus Rent Report
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 98 Buttles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
98 Buttles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Buttles Avenue pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Columbus
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 98 Buttles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 98 Buttles Avenue offers parking.
Does 98 Buttles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Buttles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Buttles Avenue have a pool?
No, 98 Buttles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 98 Buttles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 98 Buttles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Buttles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Buttles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Buttles Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Buttles Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
