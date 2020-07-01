All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:57 PM

976 Carpenter Street · No Longer Available
Location

976 Carpenter Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom/1.5 bath Located in Southern Orchards is a MUST SEE! Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Granite Countertop w/Double-Sink in Full Bathroom, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet, 1st Floor Laundry, Overhead Lighting & Fenced-In Backyard and Off-Street Parking! Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house is available to rent for $1345/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water

Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 Carpenter St. have any available units?
976 Carpenter St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 976 Carpenter St. have?
Some of 976 Carpenter St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Is 976 Carpenter St. currently offering any rent specials?
976 Carpenter St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 Carpenter St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 976 Carpenter St. is pet friendly.
Does 976 Carpenter St. offer parking?
Yes, 976 Carpenter St. offers parking.
Does 976 Carpenter St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 976 Carpenter St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 Carpenter St. have a pool?
No, 976 Carpenter St. does not have a pool.
Does 976 Carpenter St. have accessible units?
No, 976 Carpenter St. does not have accessible units.
Does 976 Carpenter St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 976 Carpenter St. has units with dishwashers.

