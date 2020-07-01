976 Carpenter St.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom/1.5 bath Located in Southern Orchards is a MUST SEE! Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Granite Countertop w/Double-Sink in Full Bathroom, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet, 1st Floor Laundry, Overhead Lighting & Fenced-In Backyard and Off-Street Parking! Pets are ok for an additional fee.



This house is available to rent for $1345/monthly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water



Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8