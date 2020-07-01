976 Carpenter St.

Amenities
This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom/1.5 bath Located in Southern Orchards is a MUST SEE! Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Granite Countertop w/Double-Sink in Full Bathroom, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet, 1st Floor Laundry, Overhead Lighting & Fenced-In Backyard and Off-Street Parking! Pets are ok for an additional fee.
This house is available to rent for $1345/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water
Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8