Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:49 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
973 D Forest Creek Drive East
973 Forest Creek Dr E
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
973 Forest Creek Dr E, Columbus, OH 43223
South Central Hilltop
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, private patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 973 D Forest Creek Drive East have any available units?
973 D Forest Creek Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 973 D Forest Creek Drive East have?
Some of 973 D Forest Creek Drive East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 973 D Forest Creek Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
973 D Forest Creek Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 973 D Forest Creek Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 973 D Forest Creek Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 973 D Forest Creek Drive East offer parking?
No, 973 D Forest Creek Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 973 D Forest Creek Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 973 D Forest Creek Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 973 D Forest Creek Drive East have a pool?
No, 973 D Forest Creek Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 973 D Forest Creek Drive East have accessible units?
No, 973 D Forest Creek Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 973 D Forest Creek Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 973 D Forest Creek Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
