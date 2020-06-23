All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 969 Meadow Downs Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
969 Meadow Downs Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

969 Meadow Downs Trail

969 Meadow Downs Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

969 Meadow Downs Trail, Columbus, OH 43119
Westbend

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neautral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 Meadow Downs Trail have any available units?
969 Meadow Downs Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 969 Meadow Downs Trail currently offering any rent specials?
969 Meadow Downs Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 Meadow Downs Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 969 Meadow Downs Trail is pet friendly.
Does 969 Meadow Downs Trail offer parking?
No, 969 Meadow Downs Trail does not offer parking.
Does 969 Meadow Downs Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 969 Meadow Downs Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 Meadow Downs Trail have a pool?
No, 969 Meadow Downs Trail does not have a pool.
Does 969 Meadow Downs Trail have accessible units?
No, 969 Meadow Downs Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 969 Meadow Downs Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 969 Meadow Downs Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 969 Meadow Downs Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 969 Meadow Downs Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing