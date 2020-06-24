Rent Calculator
965 Heyl Ave
Last updated March 28 2019 at 7:54 AM
965 Heyl Ave
965 Heyl Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
965 Heyl Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 965 Heyl Ave have any available units?
965 Heyl Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 965 Heyl Ave currently offering any rent specials?
965 Heyl Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 Heyl Ave pet-friendly?
No, 965 Heyl Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 965 Heyl Ave offer parking?
No, 965 Heyl Ave does not offer parking.
Does 965 Heyl Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 Heyl Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 Heyl Ave have a pool?
No, 965 Heyl Ave does not have a pool.
Does 965 Heyl Ave have accessible units?
No, 965 Heyl Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 965 Heyl Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 965 Heyl Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 965 Heyl Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 965 Heyl Ave has units with air conditioning.
