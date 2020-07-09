Rent Calculator
958 Studer Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
958 Studer Ave
958 Studer Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
958 Studer Ave, Columbus, OH 43206
Driving Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 958 Studer Ave have any available units?
958 Studer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 958 Studer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
958 Studer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 Studer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 958 Studer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 958 Studer Ave offer parking?
No, 958 Studer Ave does not offer parking.
Does 958 Studer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 958 Studer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 Studer Ave have a pool?
No, 958 Studer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 958 Studer Ave have accessible units?
No, 958 Studer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 958 Studer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 958 Studer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 958 Studer Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 958 Studer Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
